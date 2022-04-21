Westchester theaters honored by NY state

Two Westchester theaters have been named to the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry and ceremonies were held marking the designations.

The registry was created by the state legislature to recognize businesses that have been in operation for at least 50 years and have become a notable part of a community’s history and character.

On April 18, State Senate Majority Leader went to the Tarrytown Music Hall and presented documents marking the honor to the Music Hall’s Executive Director Bjorn Olsson.

On April 19, State Sen. Shelley B. Mayer joined with Westchester County Executive George Latimer and other elected officials in marking the listing of The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester in the registry. Theater owner and operator Peter Shapiro was presented with a certificate.

“The Tarrytown Music Hall is already on the National Register of Historic Places, so it certainly deserved inclusion in the state’s Historic Business Preservation Registry,” Stewart-Cousins said. “There is something special about seeing a performance in a historical venue like the Music Hall.”

Olsson pointed out that the Music Hall dates from 1885 and was expanded over the years. It has long been recognized as one of the region’s finest examples of the Queen Anne style of architecture. Legendary performers such as Mae West, Dave Brubeck, Louis Armstrong, Pete Seeger, B.B. King, Judy Collins and Tony Bennett have performed and recorded record albums there. In 1985, screen legend Ginger Rogers directed a revival of the show “Babes in Arms” that was created at the Music Hall.

The Capitol Theatre is a bit newer than the Music Hall, dating from 1926. It was designed by theater architect Thomas Lamb for movies and vaudeville but as audience tastes changed the single-screen 1,900 seat theater fell out of favor. It eventually was developed into a concert venue, with performers such as Janis Joplin, the Grateful Dead, David Bowie and Pink Floyd appearing there. After the theater had been closed for some time, Shapiro took a long-term lease and reopened it with Bob Dylan in concert. Shapiro subsequently purchased the theater and reestablished it as an important concert venue.

Mayer said,“The Capitol Theatre represents the best in small business with a distinct niche role of a preeminent live rock and roll venue, deep commitment to the preservation of the historic building, and a prominent role in downtown Port Chester’s economic rebirth.”

According to Westchester County Executive George Latimer, “The Capitol Theatre, a music experience in the heart of Port Chester, captivates visitors and music aficionados from far and wide. Being part of this registry showcases how The Capitol Theatre is part of the true fabric of Westchester County and opens the door for even more guests to come and enjoy.”

The first round of designations in the registry includes 100 businesses across New York state. Among the Hudson Valley businesses are Davies Hardware in Poughkeepsie, Brotherhood Winery in Washingtonville, Crystal Inn in Warwick, Captain’s Table in Monroe, Homestyle Desserts in Buchanan, Beckerle Lumber Supply in Spring Valley, The Orchards of Concklin farm in Pomona, Mt. Fugi Japanese Steakhouse in Hillburn, Wilson & Son Jewelers in Scarsdale, and Canal Towne Emporium in Wurtsboro.