Home Latest News Regeneron acquires Checkmate Pharmaceuticals for $250M

Regeneron acquires Checkmate Pharmaceuticals for $250M

By
Phil Hall
-

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is acquiring Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc., a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical company focused on clinical stage cancer treatment, in a $250 million all-cash transaction.

Checkmate’s lead investigational candidate is vidutolimod, which is administered into a tumor and is believed to induce and expand anti-tumor T cells and induce tumor regression as a monotherapy in patients whose tumors previously progressed on PD-1 checkpoint inhibition.

“As we continue to advance and expand our research efforts in immuno-oncology, the acquisition of Checkmate will add a promising new modality to Regeneron’s toolkit of potential approaches for difficult-to-treat cancers,” said Leonard S. Schleifer, president and CEO of Tarrytown-headquartered Regeneron.

“We are thrilled that Checkmate will become part of Regeneron, a biotechnology leader that shares our deep appreciation for science, hunger for ground-breaking discoveries and commitment to helping patients defeat cancer,” added Alan Bash, president and CEO of Checkmate.

Previous articleNew initiative launched to encourage Stamford startups
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here