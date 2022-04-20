New initiative launched to encourage Stamford startups

The Stamford Partnership has announced the launch of StartLab, an initiative designed to encourage local startups and early-stage businesses.

According to a press statement issued by The Stamford Partnership, StartLab “will equip local entrepreneurs with the knowledge, skills, and community necessary to launch and grow a successful business.” StartLab will offer resources and services including networking opportunities, digital skills training and introductions to potential funding sources. One of the first events produced by this endeavor will be a May 10 seminar conducted by Wefunder, a crowdfunding company which connects startups with investors online.

“Start-ups and entrepreneurship are part of Stamford’s DNA,” said Kate Berg, Operations Director at The Stamford Partnership. “StartLab will add a whole new dimension to this community, further cementing Stamford as one of the East Coast’s innovation and economic hubs. This comes at a time when entrepreneurship across the country is at record highs – more than 4 million new businesses were created in the U.S. in 2020.”

Photo: Talha Khalil / Pixabay