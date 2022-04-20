Home Fairfield New Canaan First Selectman Moynihan recovering from stroke

New Canaan First Selectman Moynihan recovering from stroke

Phil Hall
New Canaan First Selectman Kevin Moynihan is recovering from a stroke that occurred on Sunday morning.

According to a report in the NewCanaanite.com blog, Moynihan reported in an email to the town’s officials that is recovering from what he described as a “minor stroke event” and is now recovering.

“Although I had no reason to expect a stroke event, I was lucky to get the immediate treatment that can reverse the effects and I am feeling fine and almost fully normal,” he said in the email.

“He’s in the hospital now and hopefully getting better,” said Selectman Nick Williams last night during a Board of Selectmen meeting.

