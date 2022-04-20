Edgewell’s Playtex brand debuts eco-friendly feminine care product

Shelton-headquartered Edgewell Personal Care has released a feminine care product under its Playtex brand that is more ecologically sustainable.

The new Playtex Clean Comfort is being promoted as the only tampon featuring a plastic tip with a cardboard plunger consisting of 40% less plastic. The product is made of 100% organic cotton and is free from chlorine, fragrances and dyes. Edgewell stated the new hybrid product will eliminate 140 plastic plungers, per person on average.

“Plastic applicators are the most used tampon type in the U.S. due to their comfort and reliability, yet many women are seeking eco-friendly alternatives that fit their more sustainable lifestyle,” said Anna Dietrich, Playtex senior brand strategy manager. “Now, Playtex has eliminated the need for compromise when it comes to tampons. Playtex Clean Comfort offers an eco-friendly tampon choice that allows women to easily make a meaningful difference by reducing single-use plastic waste without compromising on comfort.”

The Playtex Clean Comfort will be available later this month in 30-count (MSRP: $7.49) and 16-count (MSRP: $4.59) packs.