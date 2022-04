The multifamily complex 100 Castle Ave. in Fairfield was sold for $1.65 million.

The four-unit townhome property was built in 2007 and covers 11,081 square feet, and each unit consisting of three bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a two-car garage.

Senior Associates Jeff Wright and Rich Edwards of the Metro North Investment Sales Team at Northeast Private Client Group in Shelton represented the seller, Yadda Development LLC of Brooklyn and procured the buyer, Catalina Buffalo Holdings of Avon.

Photo courtesy of Realtor.com