Bethel landscaper and landlord pleads guilty to tax evasion

A Bethel landscaper and landlord pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion in Hartford federal court.

Timothy P. Draper owns and operates T&M Lawn & Landscape, and also owns multiple residential rental properties in Bethel and Danbury. According to the charges brought against him, Draper failed to deposit into his business operating accounts numerous checks generated from his landscaping and rental businesses, thus underreporting approximately $1.8 million in business receipts on his tax returns from 2015 through 2017.

Furthermore, Draper was also accused of paying personal expenses out of his business accounts without identifying the nature of the payments. As a result, he underpaid more than $500,000 in income taxes for the three tax years.

Draper has paid $1,117,883.11 in back taxes, interest and penalties. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11 and faces a maximum term of imprisonment of five years.