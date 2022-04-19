Danbury office property sells for $791K

The Danbury office property covering One Moss Ave. and 147 White St. Has been sold for $791,5000.

One Moss Ave. is a three-story, 3,634-square-foot office building with 10 parking spaces that was constructed in 1932 and is currently vacant, while 147 White Street is a 0.41-acre paved parking lot that provides 33 spaces. The properties are located directly across the street from the Danbury Superior Court, next to Western Connecticut State University.

Angel Commercial LLC represented the seller, Danbury 10 Associates LLC and procured the buyer, who was not publicly identified.

Photo courtesy of LoopNet