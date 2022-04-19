Ivy Rehab in new partnership with NFL Alumni Association regional chapter

White Plains-headquartered Ivy Rehab has announced a new affiliation with the New York/New Jersey chapter of the NFL Alumni Association, with the goal of providing treatment and care to athletes who have retired from the National Football League.

Many NFL players leave their sport with adverse challenges resulting from the extensive physical challenges of their work. According to Ivy Rehab, this new affiliation will enable the former players to receive comprehensive care in one convenient location.

“Our extensive background in treating high-level competitors, paired with our reputation for providing exceptional experiences and patient outcomes has solidified this affiliation with the NFL Alumni Association,” said Troy Bage, chief operating officer at Ivy Rehab. “We are ready and equipped to provide seamless access for care along with the ability to meet the varying needs of retired NFL players.”

“We’re excited to partner with the Ivy Rehab team and provide an invaluable service to our chapter members,” added NFLA NY/NJ Chapter President Roman Oben.