Home Health Care Ivy Rehab in new partnership with NFL Alumni Association regional chapter

Ivy Rehab in new partnership with NFL Alumni Association regional chapter

By
Phil Hall
-

White Plains-headquartered Ivy Rehab has announced a new affiliation with the New York/New Jersey chapter of the NFL Alumni Association, with the goal of providing treatment and care to athletes who have retired from the National Football League.

Many NFL players leave their sport with adverse challenges resulting from the extensive physical challenges of their work. According to Ivy Rehab, this new affiliation will enable the former players to receive comprehensive care in one convenient location.

“Our extensive background in treating high-level competitors, paired with our reputation for providing exceptional experiences and patient outcomes has solidified this affiliation with the NFL Alumni Association,” said Troy Bage, chief operating officer at Ivy Rehab. “We are ready and equipped to provide seamless access for care along with the ability to meet the varying needs of retired NFL players.”

“We’re excited to partner with the Ivy Rehab team and provide an invaluable service to our chapter members,” added NFLA NY/NJ Chapter President Roman Oben.

Previous articlePepsiCo teams with Panera on Unlimited Sip Club beverage subscription service
Next articleDanbury office property sells for $791K
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here