PepsiCo teams with Panera on Unlimited Sip Club beverage subscription service

PepsiCo Inc. is joining forces with the Panera restaurant chain on the Unlimited Sip Club, which the companies are promoting as the unlimited beverage subscription for self-serve beverages.

According to the companies, a subscription to Unlimited Sip Club is $10.99 per month plus tax, and customers who sign up for the service by May 6 will receive a free subscription through July 4. All of the PepsiCo fountain beverages are included in the service, along with hot and iced coffee, hot and iced tea and Panera’s in-house brand of Charged Lemonades.

“PepsiCo is excited to partner with Panera to reshape the way beverages are served with The Unlimited Sip Club,” said Scott Finlow, global chief marketing officer of foodservice at Purchase-based PepsiCo. “We are continuously innovating our portfolio of beverages to meet the complex and ever-evolving needs of consumers and this first-of-its-kind subscription program provides Panera customers with beverage options for every occasion throughout the day.”

