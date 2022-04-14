AMC Theatres buys Bow Tie Cinemas’ five Fairfield County venues

AMC Theatres has acquired five Fairfield County venues owned and operated by Bow Tie Cinemas.

The acquired properties include the Marquis 16 in Trumbull, the Royale 6 in Norwalk, the SoNo 8 in Norwalk, the Majestic 6 in Stamford and the Landmark 8 in Stamford. AMC also acquired Bow Tie venues in Saratoga Springs, New York, and Annapolis, Maryland; the financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Bow Tie retained ownership of one Connecticut theater, the Criterion Cinemas in New Haven.

AMC Chairman and CEO Adam Aron noted his company “is more than doubling our presence” in Connecticut with the purchase of the Fairfield County theaters.



Photo: Bow Tie Cinemas