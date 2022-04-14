Home Fairfield Radeberger Gruppe USA debuts two German beer imports

By
Phil Hall
-

Radeberger Gruppe USA, the Norwalk-based importer of German beer, will be rolling out two new products: Schöfferhofer Juicy Pineapple and Schöfferhofer Wild Cherry.

According to the company, Schöfferhofer Juicy Pineapple is the latest addition to the portfolio of award-winning German wheat beers which includes Grapefruit, Pomegranate, and Passion Fruit. The beverage mixes unfiltered German hefeweizen beer with 50% pineapple juice and will be available in 11.2 oz bottles sold in six-packs and cases, and also in kegs.

Schöfferhofer Wild Cherry blends cherry juice and German wheat beer and packaged within the brand’s first-ever variety pack. The Schöfferhofer “Happy Pack” will feature three each of Schöfferhofer Wild Cherry, Schöfferhofer Grapefruit, Schöfferhofer Pomegranate and Schöfferhofer Passion Fruit, all in 11.2 oz. cans.

“We listened closely to our consumers and did extensive research to see what was missing in the market and how we might be able to fill that void,” said David Deuser, CEO of sales and marketing at Radeberger Gruppe USA.

Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

