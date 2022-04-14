Radeberger Gruppe USA debuts two German beer imports

Radeberger Gruppe USA, the Norwalk-based importer of German beer, will be rolling out two new products: Schöfferhofer Juicy Pineapple and Schöfferhofer Wild Cherry.

According to the company, Schöfferhofer Juicy Pineapple is the latest addition to the portfolio of award-winning German wheat beers which includes Grapefruit, Pomegranate, and Passion Fruit. The beverage mixes unfiltered German hefeweizen beer with 50% pineapple juice and will be available in 11.2 oz bottles sold in six-packs and cases, and also in kegs.

Schöfferhofer Wild Cherry blends cherry juice and German wheat beer and packaged within the brand’s first-ever variety pack. The Schöfferhofer “Happy Pack” will feature three each of Schöfferhofer Wild Cherry, Schöfferhofer Grapefruit, Schöfferhofer Pomegranate and Schöfferhofer Passion Fruit, all in 11.2 oz. cans.

“We listened closely to our consumers and did extensive research to see what was missing in the market and how we might be able to fill that void,” said David Deuser, CEO of sales and marketing at Radeberger Gruppe USA.