Enterprise Truck Rental opens first Westchester location

Phil Hall
Enterprise Truck Rental has opened its first Westchester location at 770 S. Columbus Ave. in Mount Vernon.

The new branch will serve the entire Westchester County and the Bronx with truck rental solutions including cargo vans, box trucks and tow-capable pickup trucks for both business and personal use. The Mount Vernon location will have a three-person staff consisting of a branch manager, senior account specialist and vehicle service attendant.

Prior to the branch’s opening, Westchester customers were served by Enterprise Truck Rental locations in Stamford and Queens.

