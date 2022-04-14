Island Fin Poké coming to Cos Cob

Island Fin Poké, a fast-casual restaurant chain offering Hawaiian-style poké bowls, will be opening its first Connecticut location later this year at 136 E. Putnam Ave. in Cos Cob.

Founded in 2006, Island Fin Poké operates 21 restaurants in nine states. The Cos Cob eatery will be the chain’s second in New England, following the opening of a site in Worcester, Massachusetts. A New York eatery is planned for Long Island later in the year.

Island Fin Poké encourages customers to create their own poke bowls from a selection of proteins, toppings and house-made sauces. The Cos Cob location will include in-site dining and delivery options.