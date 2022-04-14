Sagar Sheth named CEO at Stamford’s MKM Partners

MKM Partners, an institutional equity research, sales and trading firm headquartered in Stamford, has named Sagar Sheth as its CEO.



Sheth joined MKM Partners in 2014 as managing director and head of Midwest equities in the company’s Chicago office. He was later promoted to co-head of institutional sales and then chairman of the operating committee before becoming MKM’s president in 2018.

Prior to joining MKM, Sheth was director of global markets for Deutsche Bank. He will be based out of MKM’s New York City office

“Sagar is one of the youngest CEOs on Wall Street with an incredible track record of delivering results and executing on our core competencies,” said Tom Messina, co-founder and chairman of MKM Partners. “He has a talent for creating opportunities for expansion, innovating our product lines, and developing meaningful experiences for our people and clients alike.”