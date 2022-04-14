ArtsWestchester receives $500K grant for October festival in White Plains

ArtsWestchester has received a $500,000 Market New York grant from the I LOVE NY/New York State’s Division of Tourism to help finance its inaugural Serious Fun Arts Festival.

The festival, which will be held from Oct. 12-16 in White Plains, will encompass public art unveilings, concerts, live mural painting, performance art, family-friendly art-making and a public art walking tour.

“The Market New York grant gives ArtsWestchester an opportunity to showcase the vast talent that exists in the Hudson Valley Region,” said ArtsWestchester CEO Janet Langsam. “The Serious Fun Arts Festival is the capstone project of more than five years of work and planning in public art. We know this investment in public art and placemaking will enliven the city for years to come.”

“The Serious Fun Arts Festival will bring the arts outdoors in a fun and innovative way for residents and visitors alike,” added Empire State Development Vice President and Executive Director of Tourism Ross D. Levi. “Paired with local museums and historical sites, outdoor activities on the nearby Empire State Trail, and farm-to-table food and craft beverage offerings, it will make for a great weekend getaway, and we encourage everyone to come be a part of some serious fun.”

Photo: Uwe Bowmann / Pixabay