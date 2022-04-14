Tarrytown’s Kari-Out buys NJ bag manufacturer

A Tarrytown-based manufacturing and supply company primarily serving the food field has expanded with the purchase of a paper bag manufacturing company located in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Kari-Out Company, which has six facilities in North American employing about 600 people, has bought paper bag manufacturer Paper Bags USA. The purchase price was not disclosed.

Kari-Out, which was founded in 1964, supplies and manufactures food packaging materials and containers, tableware, cleaning supplies, and food ingredients such as spices and sauces. It describes itself as providing a wide variety of food packaging from plastic, aluminum and paper containers to foil wrappers and paper bags. Kari-Out also manufactures individually wrapped towelettes and wipes for use in foodservice, hospitality and health care. Its sauces and condiments are used in both local food service establishments and by national chains.

According to David Epstein, vice president at Kari-Out, “With this new facility, we will be able to service our customers faster and with a higher level of supply security.”

The company said it has immediate plans to double the capacity of the Paper Bags USA facility and add four-color printing capability.

In late February, the company said it would be accommodating growing demand for packaging products by expanding its manufacturing footprint to encompass more than 340,000 square feet this year.

Kimberly Cassar, Kari-Out’s marketing executive, said at the time, “We’ve seen a considerable increase in demand for our single-slice pizza boxes and closed food containers for hamburgers and hot dogs.”

With respect to the Paper Bags USA purchase, Cassar noted, “We currently offer a full line of white and kraft rope handle shopping bags in many sizes. With this new acquisition, we will be able to provide even more custom print options to enhance our customers’ branded packaging.”