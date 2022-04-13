Norwalk debuts service to protect property owners from fraud

The Norwalk city government is now offering a free service to protect against property and mortgage fraud.

The service will provide automated email alerts when a new document is recorded in the Norwalk land records matches their name. According to Town Clerk Richard McQuaid, the service will keep property owners immediately informed if someone is recording a fake deed or fake lien against them.

“In some instances, fraud on real property may not be discovered until the owners seek to sell the house,” McQuaid said, who added that “while this service can’t prevent fraud, it’s important to be notified as early as possible that someone may be trying to steal your property without your knowledge.”

“In today’s world, there is a growing threat of property fraud, and we want to help close these security gaps in our community in the best ways possible,” added Mayor Harry Rilling.

"People go to great lengths to protect their bank accounts from fraudulent access, and this service is another tool that can help protect Norwalk residents from fraud," McQuaid said. "As long as a document meets statutory recording guidelines, Connecticut law requires the Town Clerk's Office to record the document. I am pleased that we can offer this new program to help our constituents detect information that may be fraudulent."