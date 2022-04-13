Steven I. Frenkel to chair Cummings & Lockwood’s litigation practice

The law firm of Cummings & Lockwood has appointed Principal Steven I. Frenkel as chairman of the Litigation Group. He replaces John W. Cannavino, who served in that position for 18 years.

Based in the firm’s Stamford office, Frenkel began his legal career at Cummings & Lockwood as a summer associate in 1988 and joined the firm as a litigation associate in 1989, becoming a principal in 1998. He is a member of the firm’s board of directors several times and served on the partner and associate compensation committees. Frenkel received his B.A. from Yeshiva University and his J.D. from Columbia Law School and is admitted to practice law in Connecticut and New York.

“We are very pleased that Steve has agreed to serve as chairman of our litigation practice,” said Laura Beck, chairwoman and managing director of Cummings & Lockwood. “Not only is he an outstanding litigation attorney, but he has strong leadership and management skills and is a great team player, all of which make him extremely well-suited for the role. John Cannavino, who has 45 years of experience in complex commercial litigation representing both plaintiffs and defendants in state and federal courts and in arbitrations, has served the firm well during his tenure as chairman of the litigation Group and we thank him for his many contributions to the firm.”