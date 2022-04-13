Home Entertainment WWE to hold first U.K. stadium show in over 30 years

WWE to hold first U.K. stadium show in over 30 years

By
Phil Hall
-

WWE has announced it will produce its first major stadium event in the U.K. in more than 30 years.

The event will take place on Sept. 3 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, the capital city of Wales. The event’s name and slate of wrestlers will be announced at a later date.

“Principality Stadium is the perfect place for a major event, hosting our amazing fans from Wales, throughout all of Europe, and around the world,” said John Porco, WWE senior vice president of live events. “The weekend will be filled with a variety of WWE experiences that we believe will leave a lasting memory, on par with SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992.”

“Wales will provide an iconic location for WWE’s return to the UK after 30 years and showcase our country to a global audience of millions, including extended reach in the USA,” added Welsh Government Minister for Economy Vaughan Gething. “This is set to be the perfect addition to a huge year of sport, entertainment and culture in Wales that will attract people from across the globe to experience what our country has to offer.”

Photo: Austin Theory, courtesy of WWE

Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall

