Route 17 expansion funding welcomed

Longtime advocates of converting New York State Route 17 into Interstate 86 were quick to welcome the $1 billion in funding for the project that is contained in the state’s new $220 billion budget that was signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul on April 9.

In describing the background for the funding, Hochul’s office said the money would be used to accelerate the conversion of the Route 17 corridor in Orange and Sullivan counties to Interstate 86. Route 17 has only two lanes in each direction whereas three lanes are routine in the interstate highway system.

“Landmark investments in the Mid-Hudson Valley have resulted in the expansion of Woodbury Common and the construction of Legoland and Resorts World Catskills Casino,” Hochul’s office said. “Over the past several years, projects have been completed by the Department of Transportation to further upgrade sections of Route 17, including reconstruction of the interchange at Exit 131, where Route 17 meets Interstate 87 and Route 32 (Woodbury Common) and reconstruction of Exits 122 and 125 (Legoland) to meet interstate standards.”

A group that has been in the forefront of pushing the plan, the 17-Forward-86 Coalition, welcomed the $1 billion for the project’s environmental review as well as construction.

“We thank Gov. Kathy Hochul and the State Legislature for making Route 17 a priority for investment,” said 17-Forward-86 Coalition co-chair Maureen Halahan, who also is president and CEO of the Orange County Partnership. “This project will improve mobility and safety in the region by making much-needed upgrades to Route 17. It’s been a long road to this point, and we’re overjoyed to see this project finally move forward now that the necessary resources have been allocated.”

Sharon Soons, executive director of the organization Vision Hudson Valley, said, “This is welcome news for our residents, commuters, visitors and other travelers in the Hudson Valley and throughout the region. Safe and reliable mobility is a priority for us all, and we now have the opportunity to get the environmental studies going and chart the best path forward.”

On March 10, the coalition staged a rally in Middletown with local, state and federal representatives to urge Gov. Hochul and state legislators to commit construction funding as part of the NYSDOT capital plan by using part of the more than $5 billion in additional funding earmarked for New York state under the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“As New York state continues to rebuild, we must seize opportunities to get our local economy back on track,” said Greg Lalevee, business manager of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 825. “One of the surest ways to do that is to get people to work and to attract investments here in Orange and Sullivan counties. Infrastructure plays a key role in all of this and upgrading the Route 17 corridor will go a long way toward helping our region recover and prosper. The construction project itself will create good-paying jobs and the end result will be a safer and more efficient means of transportation for all residents and visitors in the Hudson Valley.”

Marc Baez, co-chair of the 17-Forward-86 Coalition and president and CEO of the Sullivan County Partnership, said, “This is good news for our residents, visitors, first-responders and all those who travel Route 17. We now have the chance to improve safety on this corridor and ensure sustainability for generations to come.”

Back in 2013, a study sponsored by Sen. Chuck Schumer found that an additional travel lane, safety upgrades and enhanced park-and-ride lots were needed to address safety and mobility needs across Route 17.