Home Crime Fairfield and Westport 911 dispatch center opens on Sacred Heart U. campus

Fairfield and Westport 911 dispatch center opens on Sacred Heart U. campus

By
Phil Hall
-

Sacred Heart University’s main campus in Fairfield is now hosting a new 911 dispatch center operated by the Fairfield and Westport police departments.

The center combines police and fire dispatchers and emergency responders from Fairfield and Westport in a single 24/7 location on the first floor of the school’s Ryan Matura Library. The towns are paying a $1 per year lease for the space and invested $3.7 million into its’ creation. This marks the first time that a municipality-run emergency call center in Connecticut has combined two towns with an outside partner.

“While I was the police chief in Fairfield, the Westport chief and I were looking for ways to become more efficient and effective in the services we provided,” said Gary MacNamara, executive director of public safety and government affairs at the university. “We looked at the 911 centers each of us had as a potential area to combine resources. SHU President John Petillo has always been supportive of the larger community and first responders, and he agreed to help us find a solution.”

Photo courtesy of the Fairfield Police Department.

Previous articleMichele Johnson named CFO at J. Philip Real Estate
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here