Michele Johnson named CFO at J. Philip Real Estate

Michele Johnson has been named chief financial officer at J. Philip Real Estate, the Briarcliff Manor-based real estate brokerage serving Westchester and Putnam counties.

For the past 17 years, Johnson owned and operated Mercury Business Associates, a bookkeeping company in Norwalk. Johnson will continue to operate her business while serving in her new position. Earlier in her career, she held corporate finance and management positions at Chrysler Corp. and Bruce Campbell Dodge in Detroit and was a bank auditor at NCNB in Charlotte.

“For the past five years, Michele has been a top vendor, providing outstanding bookkeeping services and strategic financial advice to our brokerage,” says J. Philip Faranda, founder of J. Philip Real Estate. “It was a natural next step to name her chief financial officer because she is intimately familiar with our brokerage, is exceptional at her work and understands what is needed to further grow J. Philip Real Estate into a multi-million-dollar business.”