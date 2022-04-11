Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz tests positive for Covid-19

Connecticut Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to a statement from her office, Bysiewicz received a positive result from a rapid self-test and took a PCR test this morning to affirm the initial result. While awaiting the results, Bysiewicz is isolating at home for the next five days; she was scheduled to take her second booster shot later this week.

This is the second time within a week that a state leader has announced a positive Covid-19 test result. Last Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced he would be isolating after testing positive.