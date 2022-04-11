Home Fairfield Greenwich’s Hemlock Castle relisted at $11.8M

Greenwich’s Hemlock Castle relisted at $11.8M

By
Phil Hall
-

Hemlock Castle, Greenwich’s imposing 100-year-old mansion, has been relisted for sale at $11.8 million.

The property last sold in 2007 for $5.5 million. It was listed in January 2021 for $9.85 million but was withdrawn from the market last October.

Located on a 4.18-acre property at 17 Hemlock Drive, the 13,500-square-foot residence was built in 1902 and features 14 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and four half-baths. The property also includes a 7,000-square-foot carriage house with a staff apartment.

The property was originally known as Freestone Castle and its most prominent former owner was Harry H. Frazee, the Boston Red Sox owner who made one of the most disastrous decisions in baseball history in 1919 with his $100,000 trade of Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees.

Photo courtesy of Douglas Elliman

