UConn debuts minor in Social Responsibility and Impact in Business

Phil Hall
The University of Connecticut’s School of Business is launching a minor in Social Responsibility and Impact in Business.

The program is designed to guide students through the environmental and human rights impacts of business while analyzing what is expected from business organizations. The coursework will also provide instruction on leveraging the legal and market drivers of sustainability.

The program is open to all UConn undergraduates, regardless of major, and a parallel concentration for marketing majors will also be offered.

“We are excited to be offering this concentration/minor to provide students with the foundations to understand more about how business can work toward the betterment of society, both locally and globally,’’ says Robin Coulter, head of the marketing department in the School of Business.
“We strongly believe that this concentration/minor will assist our students in being better prepared as future business leaders who are concerned about making an impact, and addressing the local and global challenges that society is facing.’’

