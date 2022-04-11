WWE names Elisebeth Collins as general counsel

WWE has hired Elisebeth Collins as general counsel and corporate secretary.

Collins was previously deputy general counsel at Caterpillar Inc. Earlier in her career, she was lead counsel and was a member of the U.S. Privacy & Civil Liberties Oversight Board. She is a graduate of Harvard Law School and the University of Chicago.

Collins replaces Samira Shah, who is departing the Stamford-based company.

“Elisebeth’s experience providing counsel on a wide variety of legal and business matters will help us execute our company’s ambitious plans to continue to grow global revenue and drive shareholder value,” said WWE CEO Vince McMahon in a press statement. “I would like to thank Samira for her time at WWE and wish her well in future pursuits.”