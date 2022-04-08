Treasurer Wooden will not seek re-election

State Treasurer Shawn T. Wooden has announced he will not seek re-election to a second term.

Wooden was a partner at the Day Pitney law firm and a member of the Hartford City Council when he was elected in 2018 to succeed fellow Democrat Denise Napier. In a statement, he said his decision to leave statewide office was based on his responsibilities to his family.

“As every public servant knows, service often comes with a price,” he said. “As a father, I’ve sacrificed countless hours, missing everything from basketball games and track meets to family dinners … As the proud father of two young Black boys, I know that, today, the best thing I can do is put my own ambitions aside and put them first.”