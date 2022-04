33 Woodbury Ave., an eight-studio multifamily property in Norwalk, is listed for sale at $1.35 million.

Built in 1968, the two-story, 3,744-square-foot property is owned by Norwalk Hospital and was used to house employees, student residents, medical resident interns and doctors from the hospital, which is within a 200-yard walking distance. The property will be vacant at the time of sale.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Capital Markets Group is the listing agent for the property.