Candidates for governor (minus Cuomo) submit petitions for primaries

The candidates in the Democratic and Republican primaries for New York governor have submitted their petitions, but former Gov. Andrew Cuomo was not among them.

The New York Post, citing an unnamed “Cuomo insider,” said the former governor was “certainly not filing petitions for the Democratic Party” primary on June 28. However, he can still be on the Nov. 8 ballot if he can gather 45,000 petition signatures, including at least 500 each from half of the state’s 26 congressional districts, by May 31.

The Post’s unnamed source said that Cuomo has not ruled running as an independent for governor, although he acknowledged that could split the vote with Democratic candidate and serve to elect a Republican.

Gov. Kathy Hochul was endorsed by the state’s Democratic Party while the campaigns for two challengers for the party’s nomination, U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi of Long Island and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, said the secured more than the 15,000 signatures needed for primary participation. On the Republican side, the state part endorsed U.S. Rep Lee Zeldin of Long Island while the campaigns for his prospective primary rivals – former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, businessman Harry Wilson and Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani – said they collected the necessary signatures for their respective petitions.