Rotisserie chicken restaurant coming to Cos Cob

Phil Hall
A new fast-casual rotisserie chicken restaurant is coming to Cos Cob this spring.

Wildacre Rotisserie will be based at 147 E. Putnam Ave. at the site of a Starbucks that closed in 2020. The restaurant is owned and operated by Ben Pote, who was previously director of development at Souvla in San Francisco, director of culinary innovation at Starbucks and Director of Culinary Strategy at Sweetgreen.

According to its website, Wildacre Rotisseries is inspired by California cuisine, with all of its food made in-house from scratch. Customer can dine-in or order for delivery or pickup.

“Our entree-style salads feature flavors from the around the Mediterranean, Central America, and Asia – flavors that are central to California cuisine,” the website said. “They’re hearty enough for lunch or dinner, or to eat along-side an herbed chicken or slow-roasted cauliflower.”

An opening date has not been announced.

