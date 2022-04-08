Home Fairfield Volleyball club acquires Norwalk’s SONO Field House

Volleyball club acquires Norwalk's SONO Field House

Phil Hall
The Wilton-based Northeast Volleyball Club (NEVBC) has acquired the 54,000-square-foot SONO Field House sports complex at 365 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Norwalk.

NEVBC will use the facility for its new Northeast Athletic Center, which is scheduled to open in June. The facility will offer six volleyball courts with Taraflex flooring, a 12,000-square-foot indoor turf field, a collegiate-level weight room, a café area, meeting spaces, and offices.

“It has always been our dream to have our own volleyball facility for our athletes to call home,” said Cat Dailey Minyard, co-owner of NEVBC.

“The new Northeast Athletic Center will tremendously accelerate the growth of the game in Connecticut and our region,” added Garrett Minyard, NEVBC co-owner and husband of Cat Dailey Minyard. “We’ll be able to serve our expanding community and provide more young athletes with the highest quality volleyball experience – and nothing makes us happier.”

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, although the NEVBC said the acquisition was financed by Webster Bank and the New England Certified Development Corp. via a U.S. Small Business Administration-backed loan.

