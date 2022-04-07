Gov. Lamont tests positive for Covid-19

Gov. Ned Lamont has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to a statement released by his office, the governor received a positive diagnosis from two rapid-self-tests and is awaiting the results of a PCR test. Lamont will be in quarantine at his Greenwich home for the next five days and will not attend any in-person events or meetings.

“Our office has also conducted contact tracing to identify and inform close contacts,” said Max Reiss, the governor’s director of communications. “He is feeling good and not experiencing any symptoms, and he is grateful that he is receiving protection from the second booster shot he received last week.”