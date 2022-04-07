Home Fairfield Norwalk and Stamford receive state funds for property renewal projects

Norwalk and Stamford receive state funds for property renewal projects

By
Phil Hall
-

Norwalk and Stamford were among the 12 municipalities receiving funds under the new Connecticut Communities Challenge Grant Program.

A total of $45 million was allocated in the first round of funding under the program, which is administered by the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD). The second round is expected to launch in the fall of 2022, and DECD is expected to award up to $100 million in grants over the next several years.

“These projects demonstrate how important public-private partnerships are to driving local economic development and community revitalization efforts,” DECD Deputy Commissioner Alexandra Daum said. “I firmly believe collaborative planning and investment leads to more impactful proposals – and results.”

Norwalk is receiving $6 million for projects at 30 Monroe St. and 15-17 Chestnut St. The Norwalk Redevelopment Agency, in partnership with the city and Spinnaker Real Estate Partners LLC, will provide and expand infrastructure that will enable the development of the two vacant sites for a mixed-use/transit-oriented development adjacent to the train station. It will include a minimum of 200 mixed-income residential, 10,000 square feet of commercial, a public plaza, and 60 off-street public parking spaces.

Stamford is receiving $2.5 million that will be used in partnership with Scrap Works LLC to retrofit five underutilized properties on Pacific Street to create a year-round beer garden and food truck lot, an authentic German Beer Hall, coffee shop, social coworking space, pilot brewery and tasting room, and event space. The project also aims to create affordable retail opportunities by building the baseline infrastructure required for future prospective retail tenants.

Previous articleAG James calls on major banks to end overdraft fees
Next articleLegal records April 11, 2022
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here