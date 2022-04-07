Norwalk and Stamford receive state funds for property renewal projects

Norwalk and Stamford were among the 12 municipalities receiving funds under the new Connecticut Communities Challenge Grant Program.

A total of $45 million was allocated in the first round of funding under the program, which is administered by the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD). The second round is expected to launch in the fall of 2022, and DECD is expected to award up to $100 million in grants over the next several years.

“These projects demonstrate how important public-private partnerships are to driving local economic development and community revitalization efforts,” DECD Deputy Commissioner Alexandra Daum said. “I firmly believe collaborative planning and investment leads to more impactful proposals – and results.”

Norwalk is receiving $6 million for projects at 30 Monroe St. and 15-17 Chestnut St. The Norwalk Redevelopment Agency, in partnership with the city and Spinnaker Real Estate Partners LLC, will provide and expand infrastructure that will enable the development of the two vacant sites for a mixed-use/transit-oriented development adjacent to the train station. It will include a minimum of 200 mixed-income residential, 10,000 square feet of commercial, a public plaza, and 60 off-street public parking spaces.

Stamford is receiving $2.5 million that will be used in partnership with Scrap Works LLC to retrofit five underutilized properties on Pacific Street to create a year-round beer garden and food truck lot, an authentic German Beer Hall, coffee shop, social coworking space, pilot brewery and tasting room, and event space. The project also aims to create affordable retail opportunities by building the baseline infrastructure required for future prospective retail tenants.