Home Fairfield Rick Coleman named CEO at Star Equity Holdings

Rick Coleman named CEO at Star Equity Holdings

By
Phil Hall
-

Star Equity Holdings Inc., an Old Greenwich-based diversified holding company, has named Richard (“Rick”) K. Coleman Jr. as CEO. Coleman will be nominated to serve as a director at the company’s upcoming annual meeting of shareholders.

Coleman joined the company in January as chief operating officer (COO). He was previously president, CEO, and director of Command Center Inc., a provider of flexible on-demand employment solutions. Earlier in his career, he was president, CEO and director of Crossroads Systems Inc., a global provider of data archive solutions, CEO of Vroom Technologies Inc., COO of MetroNet Communications and president of US West Long Distance.

“Rick brings extensive experience and leadership in the public company executive suite,” said Jeff Eberwein, Star Equity’s executive chairman. “Over the course of his career, he has provided executive leadership and driven operational excellence at various companies, particularly those experiencing rapid or fundamental strategic change. Given his strong background in various businesses, we look forward to leveraging his expertise to aggressively grow the company.”

Previous articleUSPS seeks postal price hikes for July
Next articleSema4 co-authors study on new lung cancer therapy
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here