Rick Coleman named CEO at Star Equity Holdings

Star Equity Holdings Inc., an Old Greenwich-based diversified holding company, has named Richard (“Rick”) K. Coleman Jr. as CEO. Coleman will be nominated to serve as a director at the company’s upcoming annual meeting of shareholders.

Coleman joined the company in January as chief operating officer (COO). He was previously president, CEO, and director of Command Center Inc., a provider of flexible on-demand employment solutions. Earlier in his career, he was president, CEO and director of Crossroads Systems Inc., a global provider of data archive solutions, CEO of Vroom Technologies Inc., COO of MetroNet Communications and president of US West Long Distance.

“Rick brings extensive experience and leadership in the public company executive suite,” said Jeff Eberwein, Star Equity’s executive chairman. “Over the course of his career, he has provided executive leadership and driven operational excellence at various companies, particularly those experiencing rapid or fundamental strategic change. Given his strong background in various businesses, we look forward to leveraging his expertise to aggressively grow the company.”