Stefanowski taps Laura Devlin for lieutenant governor nomination

Phil Hall
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski has chosen Fairfield state Rep. Laura Devlin as his running mate for this year’s election.

“Throughout her career, Laura Devlin has shown the tenacity and integrity our state needs in its leaders,” Stefanowski said in a press statement. “Today marks the beginning of a fresh start and a new team to get state government working for the people of Connecticut, not the political insiders.”

Stefanowski, a former business executive who unsuccessfully sought the governorship in 2018, is the only declared candidate for the Republican nomination. With no other candidates seeking the lieutenant governor’s position, Devlin becomes the presumptive nominee for the position.

Devlin has represented the 134th District, which covers sections of Fairfield and Trumbull, since 2014. Before entering politics, she was a vice president of a communications at Pfizer.

“I am honored to join Bob Stefanowski and so appreciate his trust in me,” Devlin said in Stefanowski’s press statement. “Taking on the status quo to make Connecticut safer, more affordable and state government more accountable is no small task, but Bob and I are up to the challenge.”

