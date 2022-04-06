Norwalk’s ‘Merican Mule launches fundraiser for Ukrainian relief efforts

‘Merican Mule, the Norwalk-headquartered producer of a canned Moscow Mule brand, has launched a fundraising campaign to assist the people of war-torn Ukraine.

From now through Memorial Day, the brand will be donating $1 per case of ‘Merican Mule canned cocktails sold to Operation USA, an organization aiding with relief efforts for Ukrainian refugees in Poland. The brand has also called on consumers to write the word “Freedom” on the product’s cans with a Sharpie and share a picture or video of the can on social media with the hashtag #freedommule.

“It’s a creative, yet thoughtful way to make an impact,” said Dean Mahoney, founder and CEO of ‘Merican Mule. “As a proud American-made brand, we had to do something. Together we can raise awareness while we raise a copper mug.”

‘Merican Mule also stressed that despite creating canned Moscow Mule beverages, the vodka used in its products comes from the American heartland and not Russia.

Photo: Dean Mahoney, ‘Merican Mule founder and CEO. Photograph by Phil Hall