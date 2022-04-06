Home Fairfield Norwalk’s ‘Merican Mule launches fundraiser for Ukrainian relief efforts

By
Phil Hall
-

‘Merican Mule, the Norwalk-headquartered producer of a canned Moscow Mule brand, has launched a fundraising campaign to assist the people of war-torn Ukraine.

From now through Memorial Day, the brand will be donating $1 per case of ‘Merican Mule canned cocktails sold to Operation USA, an organization aiding with relief efforts for Ukrainian refugees in Poland. The brand has also called on consumers to write the word “Freedom” on the product’s cans with a Sharpie and share a picture or video of the can on social media with the hashtag #freedommule.

“It’s a creative, yet thoughtful way to make an impact,” said Dean Mahoney, founder and CEO of ‘Merican Mule. “As a proud American-made brand, we had to do something. Together we can raise awareness while we raise a copper mug.”

‘Merican Mule also stressed that despite creating canned Moscow Mule beverages, the vodka used in its products comes from the American heartland and not Russia.

Photo: Dean Mahoney, ‘Merican Mule founder and CEO. Photograph by Phil Hall

Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

