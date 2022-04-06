Edgewell debuts sustainable Schick Bamboo Hybrid Razors

Shelton-headquartered Edgewell Personal Care has rolled out the new Schick Xtreme Men’s and Schick Intuition Women’s Bamboo Hybrid Razors, which are designed to be more sustainable than traditional razors.

According to the company, the new products feature handles made from bamboo, a renewable resource, and three-flexible blades made with 75% recycled steel. The packaging is sourced from 100% recyclable and sustainably sourced materials and Edgewell is selling the razors in kits with one handle for every three cartridges in order to generate less overall waste versus a traditional disposable razor.

“We are excited to launch these hybrid razors made with renewable bamboo, which will give our consumers more options for sustainable products at shelf,” said Amy Knight, vice president of global sustainability at Edgewell. “These new razors are a great example of how we are innovating and expanding our product offerings in the market, embedding sustainability into our product and packaging design and bringing even more joy to consumers.”