Field Hall Foundation issues $302K in grants to seniors-focused nonprofits

Field Hall Foundation, a Cortlandt Manor-based philanthropy focused on improving the lives of older adults and their caregivers in Westchester, Putnam and Dutchess counties, announced the allocation of $302,000 in new grants for its winter 2021/22 grant cycle.

Thirteen nonprofit organizations received grants ranging from $2,000 to $50,000. According to Patti Lavan Horvath, program officer at the foundation, Field Hall conducts four grant cycles per year and has received as many as 2,530 applications per cycle.

“We review the letters of inquiry that we’ve received at that point (in the cycle) and determine which ones based on that criteria eligibility and the need,” said Horvarth. “As long as it fits our focus areas, we will then invite them to submit an application.”

Horvath stated the foundation conducts extensive research into the organization making the inquiry and the program being presented as a funding candidate.

“We have an in-house review process and determine which ones we recommend to our board of directors, who ultimately approve the grant.”

Over the past two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, Horvath has seen a dramatic increase of inquiries for grant funding and acknowledged that the health crisis magnified how “older adults have more specific needs or different needs than others.”

Field Hall is now reviewing applications for its summer funding cycle, with a June 3 deadline for inquiry submissions; the spring cycle’s funding will be announced at the end of May.

The 13 regional organizations that received funding in the latest cycle, in order of grant sizes.

Caritas of Port Chester, $50,000: To pilot a mobile, healthy food pantry program to senior housing facilities in the Port Chester area;

Weinberg Center for Elder Justice at The Hebrew Home at Riverdale, $50,000: To advance the Westchester and Putnam County Elder Abuse Multidisciplinary Teams’ services to seniors;

TRA (Transportation, Resources, Access), formerly WestFair Rides, $35,000: To support the expansion of their program, both geographically and in services provided;

Guiding Eyes for the Blind, $25,000: To train and support senior handler-guide dog teams in Dutchess, Putnam and Westchester counties;

Lifting Up Westchester, $25,000: To provide food, housing and other basic services to seniors in need in central Westchester;

Poughkeepsie Farm Project, $25,000: To increase the amount farm-fresh produce they provide to food-insecure older adults living in Poughkeepsie;

Putnam/Northern Westchester Women’s Resource Center, $25,000: To support the development of an Elder Abuse Multidisciplinary Team in Putnam County;

Church of the Good Shepherd, $15,000: To pilot a weekend program for Northern Westchester seniors that provides meals, educational programming and transportation;

Common Ground Farm, $15,000: To provide free weekly supplemental healthy groceries to homebound seniors through a collaboration with Mutual Aid Beacon;

Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub, $15,000: To provide mental health education and support groups for seniors;

RideConnect, $15,000: To address the growing transportation needs of seniors in Putnam and Westchester Counties;

Meals on Wheels of Greater Poughkeepsie: $5,000: To replace kitchen equipment necessary to continue the program; and

Friends of Seniors of Dutchess County, $2,000: To support the volunteer senior transportation program.