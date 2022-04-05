Dutchess County seeks $4.8M purchase of Camp Nooteeming

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro has sent a resolution to the county legislature for the $4.8 million purchase of Camp Nooteeming, a 272-acre camp in Pleasant Valley, from Boy Scouts of America (BSA).

Molinaro is planning to partner with Pathfinder FC (Football Club) for the management and operation of the camp, which would include the coordination of youth camp programs and facility rentals and creating a sustainable operational model with no annual operating costs to the county. When approved, camp programs for local nonprofit organizations are expected to be operational for this summer.

The $4.8 million sought by Molinaro includes the purchase of the camp property for $4 million – which was appraised at over $5.2 million – and $200,000 for all the existing maintenance and camp equipment plus $600,000 for the Department of Public Works to make safety and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance improvements.

“Giving Dutchess County youth opportunities to grow, learn, and reach their potential is one of our top priorities,” said Molinaro. “Camp Nooteeming will give so many opportunities for the youth and families of Dutchess County to explore nature, play sports, and build memories that will last a lifetime. I know the members of the legislature share our vision and commitment to Dutchess County youth, and I look forward to legislators’ consideration and approval of this important investment.”

The county legislature is scheduled to vote on the property purchase at its April 11 board meeting.

Photo courtesy of Camp Nooteeming’s Facebook page.