Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits acquires minority stake in Beau Joie Champagne

Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits has entered into a joint venture partnership with Toast Spirits LLC that enables the Stamford-based company to acquire a minority ownership stake in Beau Joie Champagne and the exclusive sales and marketing rights for the product in the U.S., Canadian and Caribbean markets.

The Beau Joie line is distributed in 45 states and includes three products: Brut Nature, Rosé Brut and a Specialty Items collection. Beau Joie sold 13,000 cases globally and 12,000 cases in the U.S. in 2021; the financial terms of the new partnership were not disclosed.

“Traditionally, Champagne has been defined by heritage and tradition,” said Tom Steffanci, president of Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits. “Beau Joie in contrast, is youthful and high energy, attracting different consumers to the world of Champagne. We are proud of our new partnership with Jon Deitelbaum and Toast Spirits, and with the help of the best distributor network in the U.S., we are confident we can help introduce the brand to a huge number of new consumers.”