Arts Weekend set

The 8th annual Yonkers Arts Weekend (YAW) festival has been set for Saturday, May 21. It’s a one-day event this year as in the past.

“Yonkers continues to secure its reputation as an artistic hub in the region and we are so excited to share that with residents and visitors each year during Yonkers Arts Weekend,” said Mayor Mike Spano. “Yonkers’ rich history, coupled with our thriving arts community, transforms the city, especially the historic waterfront district, into a walkable museum. I’m thrilled that we can continue to bring this event to our community.”

The first YAW was held in 2014. In the past, the event has attracted more than 10,000 visitors to city galleries, the Carpet Mills Arts District, Hudson River Museum and Untermyer Gardens.

The event is produced by the city of Yonkers in partnership with the Yonkers Downtown/Waterfront Business Improvement District.

Community partners for YAW include: Yonkers Arts; US+U/War-burton Galerie; YOHO artists and Carpet Mills Arts District; Hudson River Museum; Blue Door Art Center; Riverfront Art Gallery; Sawyer Place; RXR Realty; Untermyer Gardens Conservatory; the Parks Department; Yonkers Partners in Education; YoFi Digital Media Art Center; Sarah Lawrence College Center for the Urban River at Beczak; and AMS Acquisitions.