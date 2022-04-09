Spicer named Healthcare Association chairman

Michael Spicer, president and CEO of Saint Joseph’s Medical Center in Yonkers has been elected chairman of the Healthcare Association of New York State (HANYS) for the 2022 term.

Spicer is the longest serving hospital president in Westchester County. He began his career with Saint Joseph’s in 1984 and became CEO in 2000.

“I have always been a proud member of HANYS and supporter of their mission to advocate for and support its statewide healthcare member organizations to ensure every New Yorker has access to affordable, high-quality care,” Spicer said. “We live that mission every day at Saint Joseph’s Medical Center’s hospitals in Yonkers and in Harrison.”

Saint Joseph’s includes a 194-bed acute care hospital in Yonkers and St. Vincent’s Hospital Westchester, a 138-bed psychiatric hospital in Harrison. In addition there are two affordable senior housing facilities, 1,500 supportive housing apartments throughout New York City and Westchester, and numerous out-patient programs and services for the residents of Westchester and New York City.

Construction is nearing completion on one of Saint Joseph’s housing developments. Landy Court is a five-story apartment building located at 10 School St. in downtown Yonkers. It offers 32 efficiency, one-bedroom and two-bedroom affordable housing units and 48 efficiency units of supportive housing.

Landy Court is operated by the Department of Residential Services of St. Vincent’s. A lottery recently was conducted to select residents for the 32 affordable units.

The project is named after James J. Landy, long-time chairman of the Saint Joseph’s Medical Center’s Board of Directors and chairman of the Board of Commissioners of Municipal Housing Authority of the City cf Yonkers

“The affordable housing provides an attractive, new permanent place to live for local individuals and families who meet the guidelines,” Spicer said. “The 48 supportive apartments will meet the needs of those individuals who have demonstrated the ability to live independently in the community with on-site support services.”