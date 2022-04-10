Spano’s State of the City address highlights ‘unstoppable Yonkers’

The emergence of Yonkers as a significant film and TV production center, decreased crime, improved public schools, increased development and a welcoming atmosphere for business were among the subjects highlighted March 30 when Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano delivered his 2022 State of the City Address.

An audience of invited guests attended the event at the Lincoln High School auditorium. The venue itself shared the spotlight, having received $3 million in renovation and upgrades. The event also was telecast.

In addition to highlighting accomplishments of his administration, Spano emphasized the theme that the city had worked its way out of past problems to become an unstoppable force for the present and future. He painted a picture of a bright future for the city in terms of economic activity and job creation, development of needed housing and enhancing the quality of life for residents. The “unstoppable Yonkers’” slogan was used in graphics created for the event in addition to being mentioned by Spano in his address.

Spano trumpeted that crime is down 10% since spring of last year and down 44% overall in the 10 years he’s been in office. In those same 10 years, the Yonkers Public Schools increased the graduation rate by 18% from 72% 10 years ago to just under 91% today.

Spano announced that later this school year, the Palisade Preparatory School will be renamed The Barack Obama School for Social Justice. School 13 will be renamed The Mirabal Sisters Community School.

Spano spoke with excitement about the city’s emergence as a center for movie and TV production with the opening of the Lionsgate movie studio that was built by Great Point Studios near the downtown train station. He highlighted plans for Great Point to build a second studio campus on the former Rising Ground property in the Ludlow section of the city. Spano spoke of “more film industry announcements in the coming year.”

“Yonkers is and will be known as Hollywood on the Hudson,” Spano said, noting that the city is trademarking that identifier.

Spano introduced Robert Halmi, Great Point’s president and CEO, who was in the audience. The mayor revealed that Great Point Studios is partnering with the Yonkers Public Schools to create the district’s first-ever film and television school for grades 6-12. The new school will be located at the Ludlow studio campus. Spano said they anticipate that by 2024 the school will be open and have an enrollment of 500 students.

Spano also said that Syracuse University, which will be operating a college-level film program at the Lionsgate studio, is going to invest in an expansion of the Yonkers Police Athletic League facility on North Broadway, turning it into a place where underserved children can learn the art of film and TV production.

Spano explained a new program designed to decrease the use of gas-powered leaf blowers, which emit air and noise pollution. The city is offering landscapers and homeowners up to $75 in rebates when they purchase an electric-powered leaf blower.

Spano also recapped the city’s program that is making broadband internet available to hundreds of low-income families and includes free computer training and use of a Chromebook.

He said that Yonkers will be installing more charging stations for electric vehicles and has been introducing the Westchester Power electric program to city residents allowing them to lock in an electric rate for 18 months while using environmentally friendly power.

The city continues working on plans to expand and enhance its parks, according to Spano, and is opening a sensory garden at Grant Park.

“Working with the Mayor’s Disability Advisory Board and the Westchester School for Special Children, we will incorporate basil, lavender, sage and lotus to heighten our senses with the touch, feel and smell of a garden,” Spano said. “Even better is that this park will be accessible for all. It literally will be a place for us to stop and smell the roses.”

Spano said that the city is making considerable capital investments in upgrading its technology infrastructure following a ransomware attack in September.

“While we were able to work through it without paying ransom, we needed to invest approximately $600,000 over the ensuing 60 days,” Spano said. He said the city has been coordinating with New York state and the Office of Homeland Security to further protect not only city computer systems but those in hospitals, businesses, educational institutions and homes.

Spano called attention to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and pointed out that many of the approximately 10,000 Westchester residents with Ukrainian backgrounds call Yonkers home.

“The war in Ukraine is unimaginable, and the devastation is beyond comprehension. The images say it all,” Spano said. “This is personal, personal to each and every one of us. Over the last five weeks, we have donated our protective gear, our time, goods and money to our friends. More importantly, we join in prayer for our brethren who choose a path of sovereignty, self-determination and democracy. Let there be no mistake: The people of Yonkers, we stand with Ukraine.”