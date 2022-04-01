Home Fairfield Two Stamford multifamily properties sold for $41.3M

Two Stamford multifamily properties sold for $41.3M

Phil Hall
Two luxury multifamily developments in Stamford, 750 Summer St. and 163 Franklin St., have been acquired for $41.3 million.

The 750 Summer St. property was formerly known as The Verano and is a six-story, 58-unit building constructed in 2012. The 163 Franklin St. property was formerly known as The Moderne and is a four-story, 58-unit building constructed in 2013.

The two properties last changed hands in July 2018 for $35 million.

JLL represented the seller, Navarino Capital Management LLC. KABR Group acquired the assets in a joint venture with a private family office and secured debt from Greystone & Co.

Photo: 750 Summer St.

Phil Hall
