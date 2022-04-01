Home Government Village of South Nyack officially dissolved

Village of South Nyack officially dissolved

By
Phil Hall
-

Beginning today, the Rockland County village of South Nyack will no longer exist.

On Dec. 17, 2020, South Nyack Village residents voted for dissolution 508 to 292, with the goal of transferring all of the village’s operation to the town of Orangetown. As of April 1, the village is no longer a municipal entity, with its municipal agencies including the Department of Public Works (DPW) and police department transferred to Orangetown.

“We’ve been covering the police since January, without incident,” said Orangetown Supervisor Teresa Kenny in an interview with CBS News. “We ended up hiring two of their police officers, so there’s some continuity. We hired two of their DPW workers, so there will be continuity here in Orangetown.”

South Nyack, with a population of 3,500, was one of four villages within Orangetown – the other three are Nyack, Grand View-on-Hudson and Piermont. Orangetown also has 10 unincorporated communities including Blauvelt, Upper Grandview and Pearl River. South Nyack was incorporated in 1878 and the supporters of dissolution argued local taxes and the cost of living would be lower if municipal operations were absorbed by Orangetown.

One casualty of the dissolution was South Nyack Mayor Bonnie Christian, who is now unemployed.

“Yes, that’s true, last mayor,” she said. “So, it’s an honor and a privilege and it’s also a sad moment, too.”

Photo: Carson McCullers House in South Nyack, courtesy of Magicpiano / Wikimedia Commons

Previous articleNew performing arts festival coming to Nyack
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here