Home Entertainment New performing arts festival coming to Nyack

New performing arts festival coming to Nyack

By
Phil Hall
-

A new open-air performing arts festival will make its premiere later this year in Nyack.

The Phoenix Festival: Live Arts in Nyack will begin on Sept. 16 and run for five weekends through Oct. 16. The festival is hosted and produced by the Phoenix Theatre Ensemble, which was founded in New York City in 2004 and makes Rockland County its second home.

The Phoenix Theatre Ensemble will present three classic plays during the festival – Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest,” Thornton Wilder’s “The Skin of Our Teeth” and Anton Chekov’s “The Harmfulness of Tobacco” – while the Rockland County-based Children’s Shakespeare Theatre will stage “Love’s Labour’s Lost” and the Rockland Symphony Orchestra will present a classical music concert.

The festival’s events will be staged outdoors at Marydell Faith & Life Center and in the garden of the Edward Hopper House Museum & Study Center, both located in Nyack.

“Our vision is to create an annual outdoor festival on the Hudson at the height of the beautiful fall season that will engage local talent and attract arts enthusiasts locally and globally,” said Craig Smith, Phoenix Festival executive director.

Photo: Poster art for the upcoming production of “The Importance of Being Earnest”

Previous articleUBS opens new offices in Greenwich and Stamford
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here