UBS opens new offices in Greenwich and Stamford

UBS Wealth Management USA is opening two new Fairfield County branch office locations in Greenwich and Stamford.

The Greenwich office relocated to 100 West Putnam Ave. from 100 Field Point Road and spans one full floor that occupies roughly 15,000 square feet. The Stamford office relocated to 600 Washington Blvd. from 750 Washington Blvd. and occupies approximately 20,000 square feet; it also includes a new satellite location for the UBS International Division which provides tailored financial products and services to ultra-high net worth international clients.

“Connecticut is a very important market to UBS and home to many of our talented Financial Advisors,” said Julie Fox, Northeast market head at UBS Private Wealth Management. “We are committed to embracing new ways of working by providing our employees with productive workspaces located closer to where they live and believe our new offices will enable us to better serve our clients’ needs.”