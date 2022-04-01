Home Fairfield UBS opens new offices in Greenwich and Stamford

UBS opens new offices in Greenwich and Stamford

By
Phil Hall
-

UBS Wealth Management USA is opening two new Fairfield County branch office locations in Greenwich and Stamford.

The Greenwich office relocated to 100 West Putnam Ave. from 100 Field Point Road and spans one full floor that occupies roughly 15,000 square feet. The Stamford office relocated to 600 Washington Blvd. from 750 Washington Blvd. and occupies approximately 20,000 square feet; it also includes a new satellite location for the UBS International Division which provides tailored financial products and services to ultra-high net worth international clients.

“Connecticut is a very important market to UBS and home to many of our talented Financial Advisors,” said Julie Fox, Northeast market head at UBS Private Wealth Management. “We are committed to embracing new ways of working by providing our employees with productive workspaces located closer to where they live and believe our new offices will enable us to better serve our clients’ needs.”

Previous articleStamford’s Olympus Partners acquires Omega Environmental Technologies
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here