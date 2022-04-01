Stamford’s Olympus Partners acquires Omega Environmental Technologies

Stamford-based private equity firm Olympus Partners has acquired Omega Environmental Technologies, an aftermarket distributor of climate control products and components across the light and heavy-duty automotive sectors, from AEA Investors for an undisclosed sum.

Omega serves a global customer base across the wholesale distribution, OE service and automotive retail channels. The company is headquartered in Irving, Texas and has more than 20 distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada.

AEA Investors will remain a minority equity investor in Omega and retain a board position in the company.

“The replacement air conditioning market is very attractive, with steadily growing demand and high barriers to entry due to the technical nature and SKU intensity of the product,” said Jason Miller, Partner at Olympus. “Omega is the leader in this category with a portfolio of powerful brands and complete end market coverage. We look forward to working with Peter, Randy, and the rest of the management team to continue grow the company.”

Photo courtesy Omega Environmental Technologies