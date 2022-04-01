Home Fairfield Stamford’s Olympus Partners acquires Omega Environmental Technologies

Stamford’s Olympus Partners acquires Omega Environmental Technologies

By
Phil Hall
-

Stamford-based private equity firm Olympus Partners has acquired Omega Environmental Technologies, an aftermarket distributor of climate control products and components across the light and heavy-duty automotive sectors, from AEA Investors for an undisclosed sum.

Omega serves a global customer base across the wholesale distribution, OE service and automotive retail channels. The company is headquartered in Irving, Texas and has more than 20 distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada.

AEA Investors will remain a minority equity investor in Omega and retain a board position in the company.

“The replacement air conditioning market is very attractive, with steadily growing demand and high barriers to entry due to the technical nature and SKU intensity of the product,” said Jason Miller, Partner at Olympus. “Omega is the leader in this category with a portfolio of powerful brands and complete end market coverage. We look forward to working with Peter, Randy, and the rest of the management team to continue grow the company.”

Photo courtesy Omega Environmental Technologies

Previous articleWWE to screen Wrestlemania at Dave & Buster’s and in movie theaters
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here