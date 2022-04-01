WWE to screen Wrestlemania at Dave & Buster’s and in movie theaters

WWE is bringing this weekend’s two-night Wrestlemania event to a popular restaurant chain and a network of movie theaters.

The Stamford-based company has announced a partnership with Joe Hand Promotions that will bring all of WWE’s Premium Live Events to the Dave & Buster’s restaurant chain, beginning with WrestleMania on April 2 and April 3 at 8:00 p.m.

“With dozens of huge TVs, projectors, and many locations featuring our 40-foot LED Wow Walls for showing premium entertainment, there’s no better experience for watch parties than Dave & Buster’s,” said Kevin Bachus, senior vice president of entertainment and games strategy at Dave & Busters. “With this partnership, we’re incredibly excited to tune those screens to WrestleMania 38, as well as all the other great WWE shows and events.”

Dave & Buster’s has more than 140 locations nationwide, with regional outposts in Pelham Manor and West Nyack; the chain is absent from Fairfield County, but has a location across the county line in Milford.

For WWE fans who would rather watch Wrestlemania on a bigger screen, the event will be telecast in movie theaters through the Fathom Events network. Regionally, the event can be seen at the AMC Danbury 26, the City Center 15 Cinema de Lux in White Plains, the Showcase Cinema de Lux Ridge Hill in Yonkers, the Regal Deer Park 16 & IMAX in Deer Park, the Regal Galleria Mall Stadium 16 in Poughkeepsie and the Regal New Roc City 18 Plus Imax in New Rochelle.

“Fathom Events is the leader in the event cinema industry and they can deliver a unique and exciting experience to WWE fans who can’t make it to Dallas for WrestleMania,” said Emilio Revelo, WWE vice president. “We are thrilled to partner with them as we bring our biggest event of the year to big screens nationwide.”

Photo of Roman Reigns, star of this weekend’s Wrestlemania, courtesy of WWE.